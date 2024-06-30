Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.13.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

