Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $905.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $814.40 and its 200-day moving average is $739.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $915.54.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

