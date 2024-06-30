Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $782,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in monday.com by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY stock opened at $240.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 633.60, a P/E/G ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.81.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.82.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

