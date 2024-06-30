Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $547.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

