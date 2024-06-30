Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 132 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 78.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.0% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,293,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $171.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.13 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

