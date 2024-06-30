ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 141,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 28.07% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

