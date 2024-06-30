Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 457.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

