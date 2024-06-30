TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.56. 3,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

