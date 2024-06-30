TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.51. Approximately 22,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a PE ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19.

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

