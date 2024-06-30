Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to $30.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.82. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 87.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 603,775 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.