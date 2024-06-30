Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 289 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $547.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

