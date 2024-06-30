Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.96. The stock has a market cap of $468.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.