Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Shell were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

