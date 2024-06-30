Trust Co. of Virginia VA Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $487.20.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
