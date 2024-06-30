Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up to $21.95

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $22.57. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 88,324 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $531,333.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at $70,475,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 47.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 52,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 56.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

