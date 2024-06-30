Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $60.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $85,578.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,846 shares in the company, valued at $24,993,850.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $85,578.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,846 shares in the company, valued at $24,993,850.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,426 shares of company stock worth $777,966 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after acquiring an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.