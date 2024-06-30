Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 1-Year High at $505.37

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $505.37 and last traded at $505.37, with a volume of 15852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $493.81.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

View Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.60 and a 200-day moving average of $441.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.