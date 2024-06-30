UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.47 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. UniBot has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $1.96 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniBot has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $7.47 or 0.00012151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 7.36940517 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,023,342.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

