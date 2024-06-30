UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 1,269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPLF opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.00. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$2.95.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); land, sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

