United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Internet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. United Internet has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

