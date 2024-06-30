UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 21.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $509.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $468.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

