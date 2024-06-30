UNUS SED LEO 24-Hour Volume Tops $683,577.65 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00009546 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and approximately $683,577.65 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00121937 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,111,351 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,111,777.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.85572749 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $669,787.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

