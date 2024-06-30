US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
