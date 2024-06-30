Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Trading Down 0.8 %

VLEEY stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Valeo has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Valeo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.2143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

