VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Declares $0.10 Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1023 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

