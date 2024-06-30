VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
BATS SHYD opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.
About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
