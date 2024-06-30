Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2377 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VTEC opened at $99.40 on Friday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.21 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19.
About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
