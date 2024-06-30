Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$44.36 and last traded at C$44.49. 95,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 81,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.57.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.98.

