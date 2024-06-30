Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lowered by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $104,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

