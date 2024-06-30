Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $71,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.