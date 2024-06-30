Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 268,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

