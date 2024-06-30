Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Get Vår Energi AS alerts:

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

VARRY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Vår Energi AS has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Vår Energi AS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.