Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 43.7% in June

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6638 per share. This is an increase from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.