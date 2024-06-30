Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Raised to $36.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VERX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Vertex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VERX opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vertex has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.25, a PEG ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,929,000 after acquiring an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after buying an additional 452,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex by 9.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 126,230 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Vertex by 255.3% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 666,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

