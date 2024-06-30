Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.39.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 265.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 84,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $126,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,100,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,651,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 181,970 shares of company stock valued at $250,075 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

