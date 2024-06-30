ViciCoin (VCNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $219.20 Million

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for about $21.99 or 0.00035771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $219.20 million and approximately $292,549.43 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,966,046 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

