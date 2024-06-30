Vicus Capital Acquires 4,175 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 1.01% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $81.01 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

