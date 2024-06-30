Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 55,440 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,536 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,021,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 205.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 164,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,680,000.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $49.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

