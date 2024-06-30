Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

