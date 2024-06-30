Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

