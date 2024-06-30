Vicus Capital Buys 11,256 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USHY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,149.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USHY opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

