Vicus Capital Cuts Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.18% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBEF opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

