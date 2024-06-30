Vicus Capital Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,279,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.11 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

