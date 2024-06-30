Vicus Capital Has $27.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

