Vicus Capital Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $33,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,414,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,699.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,857,000 after purchasing an additional 278,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $164.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

