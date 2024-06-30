Vicus Capital Purchases 13,118 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $81.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

