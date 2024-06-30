Vicus Capital Sells 2,950 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

