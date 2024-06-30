Vicus Capital Sells 787 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

