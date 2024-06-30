Vicus Capital Sells 991 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITB opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

