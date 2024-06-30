Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

